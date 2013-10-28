(Corrects offer amount to pounds from dollars)
LONDON Oct 28 G4S said it had rejected
a 1.55 billion pound ($2.51 billion) offer for its cash
solutions business from British private equity group
Charterhouse Capital Partners, saying the bid
undervalued the unit.
The company, the world's largest security services firm, said
on Monday the nature and timing of the non-binding offer, which
was made by the group on Oct. 22, was "highly opportunistic".
"The offer has been firmly rejected considering the
strategic importance of the cash solutions businesses to G4S and
because the Board believes the conditional offer fundamentally
undervalues the business and its prospects," it said.
($1 = 0.6186 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Sandle)