UPDATE 1-Direct Line sees little 2017 profit impact from discount rate change-CFO
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
LONDON Nov 5 G4s, the world's largest security firm, said it had identified 35 businesses to grow, restructure or sell, as its new boss looks to improve its fortunes after a series of high profile contract blunders.
The company said on Tuesday it had identified strong growth opportunities to support 5-8 percent per annum organic growth and with a contract pipeline of 5 billion pounds ($7.98 billion) as at September 2013.
"G4S has strong fundamentals and these will be improved by changes to the way we manage the business. We will sharpen our strategic focus and strengthen our investment in customer service, organic growth, and technology and innovation," Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said on Tuesday.
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
LONDON, March 7 British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are calculated, pushing up lump sum payments.