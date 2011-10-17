LONDON Oct 17 Security services firm G4S
has agreed to buy Danish outsourcing service provider
ISS in a deal worth 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2
billion) including assumption of debt.
G4S, which provides cash transportation services, facilities
management and security, on Monday said it would pay 1.53
billion pounds to ISS, half in cash and half in shares.
G4S also said on Monday it would raise 2 billion pounds to
fund the deal through a rights issue. Under the terms of the
rights issue, shareholders can buy 7 shares for each 6 they
already hold at a price of 122 pence per share.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)