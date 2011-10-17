LONDON Oct 17 Security services firm G4S has agreed to buy Danish outsourcing service provider ISS in a deal worth 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) including assumption of debt.

G4S, which provides cash transportation services, facilities management and security, on Monday said it would pay 1.53 billion pounds to ISS, half in cash and half in shares.

G4S also said on Monday it would raise 2 billion pounds to fund the deal through a rights issue. Under the terms of the rights issue, shareholders can buy 7 shares for each 6 they already hold at a price of 122 pence per share. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

