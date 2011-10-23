LONDON Oct 23 G4S said it had received
positive feedback from shareholders over its proposed 5.2
billion pounds ($8.3 billion) bid for ISS and Chief
Executive Nick Buckles expressed surprise over the fall in the
company's share price.
"We have had some good supportive meetings and are working
hard to talk with investors about the rationale and significant
benefits and our belief in this transaction," a G4S spokesman
told Reuters on Sunday.
Shares in G4S lost over 20 percent of their value on Monday
after it said it would buy the Danish support services company
-- partly due to the dilutive impact of a proposed 2 billion
pounds rights issue to help fund the deal.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, G4S's Chief Executive
Nick Buckles said the share price reaction had been a shock.
"I knew the size and scale of the deal would surprise the
market but we thought it would be received really positively,"
he said.
Since the offer was announced, G4S, which is the world's
biggest security company, has faced a backlash from some
shareholders who have objected to the strategy and financing
behind the deal.
Aside from balking at the size of the rights issue, the
biggest equity fundraising in Britain since a 3.4 billions pound
cash call by Standard Chartered last November, some shareholders
have raised concerns over G4S moving away from its security
services roots into areas such as cleaning and catering.
Buckles told the Sunday Times he had "pre-briefed" key
shareholders the week before the deal was announced and still
believes he has their approval.
"I just think people felt they had to take a view very
quickly on Monday, but this is one to digest slowly. It's early
days. We still have investors to see," he said.
The Sunday Times also reported that Institutional
Shareholder Services, a governance body that advises 1,700 large
investors, had recommended shareholders vote against the deal at
a general meeting on Nov. 2.
The shareholder body said the deal was a departure from
G4S's strategy to focus on small deals in emerging markets and
raised concerns about integrating the two big companies and the
level of debt that G4S would be left with.
G4S told Reuters on Sunday it had not held meetings with
Institutional Shareholder Services and therefore had not been
able to brief them on strategy.
"They have not met the company, they have not heard their
strategy and there are factual inaccuracies in the report," the
G4S spokesman said, adding that the company had previously said
it would look at large and transformational deals.
($1=0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mike Nesbit)