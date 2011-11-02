LONDON Nov 2 The chief executive of G4S Nick Buckles said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday that he "misread the markets" following the collapse of his proposed merger with unlisted ISS.

The 5.2 billion pound ($8.3 billion) merger with the Danish cleaning company was scrapped on Tuesday following pressure from G4S investors opposing the deal.

"We brought a good deal to shareholders but misread the market. In retrospect, shareholders were not happy with the size and scale of the deal. Our sector hasn't seen a lot of rights issues and that has troubled investors," Buckles said.

The ambitious purchase would have created the world's second-biggest private sector employer, after U.S. retailer Walmart , with 1.2 million employees in more than 130 countries.

Buckles, who has attended 50 meetings with 200 shareholders over the past fortnight, said that he had failed to adequately pre-market the deal to investors.

"Pre-marketing is now the challenge. The clear message from shareholders is that they like the way we are," he said.

G4S was not immediately available for comment.