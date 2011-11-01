LONDON Nov 1 British security firm G4S Plc has pulled the plug on its planned 5.2 billion pounds ($8.4 million) acquisition of Denmark's ISS after failing to secure shareholder support for the deal.

In a statement on Tuesday, GFS said shareholders had raised concerns over the size of the deal.

"Shareholders have raised concerns particularly over its scale and perceived complexity against the backdrop of current macro-economic uncertainty," said G4S chairman Alf Duch-Pedersen.

The company also said its planned rights issue to fund the acquisition had been scrapped.

