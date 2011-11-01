Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Nov 1 British security firm G4S Plc has pulled the plug on its planned 5.2 billion pounds ($8.4 million) acquisition of Denmark's ISS after failing to secure shareholder support for the deal.
In a statement on Tuesday, GFS said shareholders had raised concerns over the size of the deal.
"Shareholders have raised concerns particularly over its scale and perceived complexity against the backdrop of current macro-economic uncertainty," said G4S chairman Alf Duch-Pedersen.
The company also said its planned rights issue to fund the acquisition had been scrapped.
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.