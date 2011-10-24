(The following story appeared in the October 22 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The 4.4 billion euro ($6.1 billion) acquisition financing backing UK security group G4S's 5.2 billion pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of Danish facilities company ISS from private equity firms EQT and GS Capital Partners was conceived and launched quickly in a move designed to limit market risk.

The arranging banks - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS - started approaching other banks immediately after the deal was announced last Monday and are marching to a tight timetable of around three weeks to get the deal squared away by mid-November.

The acquisition is being financed through a combination of a 2 billion pounds rights issue and a 4.4 billion euro loan package, which have both been fully underwritten. The 4.4 billion euros loan is expected to be quickly refinanced by bond issues and 2.6 billion euros of the loan is structured as a short-term bridge.

While underwriting a deal of this size in volatile markets might seem brave - or foolish - the leads are dangling a tempting carrot to encourage lenders to back the well-priced financing. Ancillary business is normally sewn up among the arranging banks - Deutsche and RBS have already bagged the equity deal - but the bond mandate is still up for grabs.

"We thought long and hard about underwriting but this is the right name and sector and a great story. It's the right side of investment-grade, it's well priced and there's immediate ancillary business with the bond and equity element," a banker close to the deal said.

PRICED TO SELL

The loan has been priced to sell and the deal structure gives immediate ancillary business as well as significant additional opportunities as G4S moves onto a global playing field in an ambitious, transformational deal.

"A large amount of the deal is a bridge loan - none of that business has been awarded to the leads . There are no promises on the bonds. Those that want to can pitch up and pitch (for the) DCM (deal) and hedging," the banker said.

Pricing on the Triple B deal, which consists of 4.1 billion euros and 230 million pounds of term loans and revolving credits, shows some sympathy for lenders with an initial margin of 125 bps-160 bps, which offers lenders a good return on a mostly short-term bridge financing.

Pricing on the 2.6 billion euro bridge starts at 125 bps and ratchets up to 150 bps over LIBOR in July 2012, with a ceiling of 225 bps, if the deal has not been refinanced by July 2014.

The deal's pricing is significantly higher than the $12.5 billion acquisition loan for global brewer SABMiller , which was priced at 90 bps - 95 bps before August's market disruption pushed banks' funding costs higher and started to increase loan pricing. Bankers said that G4S's deal would have been priced at around 100 bps had it come earlier.

"The deal has had an appropriate shift in pricing for the credit quality. The view is that pricing has moved up closer to the right level," a secondary loan banker said.

RARITY VALUE

The rarity value of good M&A deals, the opportunity to book significant revenue late in the year, the immediate kicker of ancillary business and the chance to cement a relationship with a newly-formed global player should ensure a strong response to the deal.

"If you support your corporate relationships in a well structured and priced deal that makes sense with an increased ancillary wallet, you can fund the change that is happening," another banker said, referring to the shifting dynamics in the loan market as capital becomes increasingly scarce.

News of the deal also brought cheer to the leveraged loan market as proceeds from the rights issue and the new loans will be used to repay 4.3 billion euros of ISS's buyout loans, providing much-needed cash to reinvest. The new deals will also fund calls on ISS's high-yield bonds as well as working capital.

