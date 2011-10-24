(The following story appeared in the October 22 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - The 4.4 billion euro ($6.1 billion)
acquisition financing backing UK security group G4S's
5.2 billion pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of Danish facilities
company ISS from private equity firms EQT and GS
Capital Partners was conceived and launched quickly in a move
designed to limit market risk.
The arranging banks - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS - started
approaching other banks immediately after the deal was announced
last Monday and are marching to a tight timetable of around
three weeks to get the deal squared away by mid-November.
The acquisition is being financed through a combination of a
2 billion pounds rights issue and a 4.4 billion euro loan
package, which have both been fully underwritten. The 4.4
billion euros loan is expected to be quickly refinanced by bond
issues and 2.6 billion euros of the loan is structured as a
short-term bridge.
While underwriting a deal of this size in volatile markets
might seem brave - or foolish - the leads are dangling a
tempting carrot to encourage lenders to back the well-priced
financing. Ancillary business is normally sewn up among the
arranging banks - Deutsche and RBS have already bagged the
equity deal - but the bond mandate is still up for grabs.
"We thought long and hard about underwriting but this is the
right name and sector and a great story. It's the right side of
investment-grade, it's well priced and there's immediate
ancillary business with the bond and equity element," a banker
close to the deal said.
PRICED TO SELL
The loan has been priced to sell and the deal structure
gives immediate ancillary business as well as significant
additional opportunities as G4S moves onto a global playing
field in an ambitious, transformational deal.
"A large amount of the deal is a bridge loan - none of that
business has been awarded to the leads . There are no promises
on the bonds. Those that want to can pitch up and pitch (for
the) DCM (deal) and hedging," the banker said.
Pricing on the Triple B deal, which consists of 4.1 billion
euros and 230 million pounds of term loans and revolving
credits, shows some sympathy for lenders with an initial margin
of 125 bps-160 bps, which offers lenders a good return on a
mostly short-term bridge financing.
Pricing on the 2.6 billion euro bridge starts at 125 bps and
ratchets up to 150 bps over LIBOR in July 2012, with a ceiling
of 225 bps, if the deal has not been refinanced by July 2014.
The deal's pricing is significantly higher than the $12.5
billion acquisition loan for global brewer SABMiller ,
which was priced at 90 bps - 95 bps before August's market
disruption pushed banks' funding costs higher and started to
increase loan pricing. Bankers said that G4S's deal would have
been priced at around 100 bps had it come earlier.
"The deal has had an appropriate shift in pricing for the
credit quality. The view is that pricing has moved up closer to
the right level," a secondary loan banker said.
RARITY VALUE
The rarity value of good M&A deals, the opportunity to book
significant revenue late in the year, the immediate kicker of
ancillary business and the chance to cement a relationship with
a newly-formed global player should ensure a strong response to
the deal.
"If you support your corporate relationships in a well
structured and priced deal that makes sense with an increased
ancillary wallet, you can fund the change that is happening,"
another banker said, referring to the shifting dynamics in the
loan market as capital becomes increasingly scarce.
News of the deal also brought cheer to the leveraged loan
market as proceeds from the rights issue and the new loans will
be used to repay 4.3 billion euros of ISS's buyout loans,
providing much-needed cash to reinvest. The new deals will also
fund calls on ISS's high-yield bonds as well as working capital.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)