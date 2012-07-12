LONDON, July 12 A British parliamentary
committee on Thursday requested the head of security firm G4S
appear before it next week after the company said it
might not be able to supply all the guards it is due to provide
for the London Olympics.
The influential Home Affairs Committee asked G4S Chief
Executive Nick Buckles to give evidence "on Olympic security" on
July 17 after the government said it had put an extra 3,500
soldiers on standby to cover the potential shortfall.
The disclosure caused a political storm in Britain just two
weeks before the start of the Games.
G4S, the world's largest security firm, is due to supply
10,400 security guards under a 284 million pound ($437 million)
deal, working alongside 13,500 military personnel at the
sporting festival.
A G4S spokesman said Buckles would agree to the committee's
invitation and appear as requested.
Shares in G4S closed down 2.5 percent after analysts
questioned whether the embarrassment caused could affect other
parts of its business.
($1 = 0.6492 British pounds)
