LONDON Nov 2 British security group G4s said its revenues from continuing operations in first nine months rose 5.7 percent to 4.82 billion pounds ($5.9 billion), and earnings and cash flow were growing in double digits.

In an update ahead of investor presentations this month, the group said it remained on track with its plans to reduce leverage to 2.5 times net debt over core earnings by the end of 2017.

