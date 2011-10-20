(Corrects in second paragraph to add "2010")

* Parvus says built 3.7 percent stake in G4S

* Will vote against deal to buy ISS at AGM

* Says other investors are also unhappy

By Victoria Howley

LONDON, Oct 20 Parvus Asset Management, the fifth-largest shareholder in British security firm G4S , branded the company's 5.2-billion pound ($8.2 billion) deal to buy ISS "an untested vision", and said it would vote against the transaction.

Parvus took ownership on Wednesday of a 3.7 percent stake in G4S, the world's biggest security company, after swapping out of contracts for difference, the firm's Edoardo Mercadante told Reuters. The fund began to build its position on April 15, 2010.

According to Thomson Reuters data, the stake would make Parvus the fifth largest investor in G4S ahead of Scottish Widows and Templeton Investment.

A spokesman for G4S confirmed that Parvus had built a stake of at least 3.4 percent, but declined to comment further.

"The deal does not make sense strategically, operationally or financially and we intend to vote against it," said Mercadante, who said he had spoken to other investors that were also unhappy.

"G4S has only ever done integrated services in Britain, yet it wants to double its size with a facilities management deal abroad. The vision is untested and too risky."

G4S is doubling its equity base in an opportunistic acquisition of facilities management company ISS that will continue its development into an international facilities management company and away from its security services roots.

The company had indicated previously that it would retain its focus on small bolt-on deals in the emerging markets, where it said it wanted to focus 50 percent of its activities by 2019.

"G4S is stretching itself financially at a time of great uncertainty and danger. We want them to continue their existing strategy and focus on emerging markets. They should not jeopardize such a good market position," said Mercadante.

The company's stock fell 22 percent after the deal to buy Danish-based support services company ISS was announced on Monday, helped by a $3.2 billion rights issue that will dilute existing shareholders.

At 1156 GMT, the stock rose 2.74 percent to 240 pence.

G4S shareholders will vote on the acquisition and rights issue at a general meeting on Nov. 2.

ISS, owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners since 2005, provides services from cleaning to catering and employs more than half a million workers worldwide.

G4S proposed the acquisition because it says the support services market is increasingly demanding a one-stop shop approach from suppliers that are able to offer a large bundle of services under one contract.

($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham and Neil Maidment; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)