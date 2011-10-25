(Corrects dollar equivalent in paragraph one to $8.3 billion, not $3.8 billion)

* Deal has industrial logic-analyst

* Parvus balking at rights issue to fund deal

By Sophie Sassard

Oct 24 Parvus Asset Management's efforts to derail the 5.2 billion pound ($8.3 billion) offer from Britain's G4S for Danish outsourcing firm ISS are unlikely to gain much traction, people at other hedge funds said.

The activist investor, backed by Chris Hohn of The Children's Investment Fund that rose to notoriety for triggering the break-up of Dutch bank ABN Amro, is balking at G4S's 2 billion pounds rights issue to fund the deal.

But most expect the tie-up to go ahead when shareholders vote on the deal at a meeting next week, despite calls from Edoardo Mercadante -- the former Merrill Lynch fund manager who runs Parvus -- to block it.

"I am quite sceptical other shareholders will join the rebellion and help Parvus build a blocking stake," said Lionel Melka at Paris-based Bernheim, Dreyfus & Co.

"The deal has an industrial logic as the companies have similar clients and business models and G4S's management enjoys a pretty good reputation," Melka added.

The deal would allow G4S to compete for large contracts covering everything from security and property management to catering and cleaning, offering a rare chance to bulk up in a sector that is expanding only sluggishly.

The British firm will finance the acquisition through a 2 billion pounds capital increase -- contingent on a shareholder vote on Nov. 2 -- that Parvus fears will prove painfully dilutive for shareholders.

Parvus -- which owns 3.7 percent of G4S since swapping out of derivatives a few days after the bid was announced -- and one other investor have raised concerns over G4S moving away from its roots in security roots.

The bid has also met with scepticism from some analysts, and shares in G4S plunged over 20 percent after the announcement, partly because of the planned rights issue.

G4S will need to gather a minimum of 75 percent support from its investors to pursue with the transaction.

But one London-based hedge fund said that the shares would be trading in higher volumes if more people thought that Parvus would get its way and cancel the deal, which would send G4S's shares back to their original levels.

"I don't think there is much enthusiasm (from arbitrage investors) for the deal. Institutional shareholders will likely support the board, and 75 percent is not a very high threshold", the hedge fund manager said.

"So far, people are oberving the situation remotely and don't seem ready to make a move unless an institutional shareholder raised its voice", said the fund manager.

The world's largest security company spent time consulting with their top institutional shareholders before announcing the deal, a source close to the situation said.

One of the fund managers added that G4S could become a target for a cash-rich private-equity firm, if it were not to increase the scope of its operations.

G4S is expecting cost synergies of 100 million pounds from the tie-up by 2014 and an increased worldwide presence. It would have more than 1 million employees.

Hohn's Children's Investment Fund ousted the chairman of Australian company Infigen Energy in 2010, and engineered the start of the ABN-Amro sale.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Editing by Douwe Miedema and David Cowell)