By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 G4S is in line to win
more British police work this year after an alliance between
Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire forces
commissioned a report into which services they could outsource
to the world's biggest security firm.
All three police authorities this week backed a move to join
an outsourcing framework agreement established by G4S and
Lincolnshire police authority last year as they look to tackle
government budget cuts and find total savings of 73 million
pounds ($113 million) by 2015/16.
Many of Britain's police forces are considering letting
private sector firms run non-core operations like finance, IT
and HR as they aim to save front-line policing but reduce costs.
G4S started a 200-million-pound, 10-year contract in April
to build and run a police station for Lincolnshire as well as
provide services such as IT, fleet management, firearms
licensing and training. It says it will save the force 28
million pounds over the duration of the deal.
A report by Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire
police authorities, expected in November, will now establish
which services they too could outsource to G4S as the forces
prepare for more budget squeezes beyond 2015/16.
Any contract would not begin before April 2013.
Seven other UK police authorities are also attached to the
original Lincolnshire framework and have the option to take up
similar service agreements in future.
West Midlands and Surrey police have also shortlisted six
bidders, including G4S, for a contract worth around 1.5 billion
pounds to deliver a wide range of services to them and other
British forces including guarding crime scenes, patrolling
neighbourhoods and collecting CCTV footage.
An update on that deal is expected in the autumn.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)