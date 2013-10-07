LONDON Oct 8 A British prison run by security
company G4S is failing to provide prisoners basic
healthcare and sanitation, and scored below sufficient in all
four areas assessed by the independent prisons watchdog.
Britain in July placed under review all of G4S's government
contracts and it faces a possible Serious Fraud Office
investigation after an audit showed that it charged for tagging
criminals who were either dead, in prison, or had never been
tagged in the first place.
The report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons said that prisoners
at HMP Oakwood, which has been run by G4S since it opened in
April 2012, were unable to access basic cleaning and toiletry
items, and received very poor healthcare.
It said many staff were "passive and compliant, almost to
the point of collusion", and 14 percent of inmates reported that
they developed a problem with illegal drugs inside the facility.
The prison was insufficient or poor in all four areas of
safety, respect, purposeful activity and resettlement, with many
staff deemed to be inexperienced and even compliant.
Jerry Petherick, Managing Director of G4S Custodial and
Detention Services, said that the prison had appointed a
dedicated taskforce to address problem areas such as drugs.
"As the experience of staff develops, the regime becomes
fully embedded and our reporting systems continue to improve,
the months ahead will see significant further improvements in
performance," he said.
The Ministry of Justice, led by minister Chris Grayling, has
been at the forefront of a drive to put public services in the
hands of private firms as a way to cut costs.
Labour's shadow justice secretary Sadiq Khan said the report
was shocking.
"Chris Grayling's flagship prison has a massive drugs
problem, appalling levels of violence with prisoners locked in
their cells and is failing to deliver the rehabilitation the
public expects."
Michael Spurr, Chief Executive Officer of the National
Offender Management Service, said that he would continue to
monitor performance at Oakwood closely in the coming months.