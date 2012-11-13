LONDON Nov 13 G4S said the managing director of its botched Olympics contract had left the company, becoming the third director to leave over its London 2012 blunder.

The world's biggest security firm on Tuesday said Mark Hamilton, a former bodyguard to rock star Paul McCartney, had left the company "by mutual consent" but declined to give any further details.

G4S admitted just two weeks before the London Olympics that it could not provide a promised 10,400 guards, forcing troops to step in and make up the shortfall in a contract failure that has jeopardised its commercial relationship with Britain's government.

G4S on Thursday lost out on the renewal of one UK prison contract and did not make the shortlist for deals to run a further four British jails.

The security group's chief executive Nick Buckles survived the Olympics fiasco but chief operating officer David Taylor-Smith and global events director Ian Horseman Sewell resigned in September after an internal investigation into the fiasco.