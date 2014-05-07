LONDON May 7 G4S, the world's biggest
security firm, said strong demand across its emerging markets
regions helped group revenue rise 4.8 percent in its
first-quarter.
Hit by a series of contract scandals that have severely
damaged its reputation and profits, the British group is in the
middle of overhauling its sprawling 125-country business,
shaking-up management, cutting costs, improving customer service
and restructuring weak divisions to help revive its fortunes.
On Wednesday it said revenue for the three months to March
31 grew 4.8 percent, with organic growth of 5 percent. Operating
profit for the period was up slightly on 2013.
The group, which won work worth 440 million pounds ($748
million) annually in the quarter, said emerging markets organic
revenue growth was 16 percent, versus a flat performance in
developed regions. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)
