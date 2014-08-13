LONDON Aug 13 Britain's G4S, the
world's biggest security group, posted a better-than-expected
rise in first-half operating profit, led by strong demand in
emerging markets.
The firm, which is undergoing a overhaul aimed at improving
operations across its sprawling business and restoring its
reputation after a series of damaging failures, said on
Wednesday operating profit for the six months to June 30 was 185
million pounds ($311 million), ahead of a consensus forecast of
177 million.
The group said it had sold six businesses and decided to
discontinue 15 small businesses as part of its portfolio review.
($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds)
