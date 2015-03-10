March 10 G4s Plc

* £45 million increase in provisions for legacy uk government contracts

* Pbita increased by 7.9% to £424 million (2013: £393 million)

* Restructuring charge of £29 million

* Emerging markets up 10.3% to £192 million

* Developed markets up 12.3% to £292 million

* Profit on disposal from discontinued operations of £71 million

* New contract sales achieved a total value of £2.1 billion (annual value £1.14 billion)

* Sales pipeline replenished to stand at £5.5 billion annual contract value

* There remains much to be done to realise full potential of our strategy and we expect to make further progress in 2015

* Net debt at 31 december 2014 was £1,578 million (2013: £1,552 million)

* Final dividend recommended to be increased by 5% to 5.82p/share