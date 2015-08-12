LONDON Aug 12 G4S, the British group
that stocks ATMs, runs prisons and protects airports, met
expectations with a 5 percent rise in first-half adjusted
operating profit, and said productivity improvements would
continue to feed through in the second half.
The security group posted profit of 193 million pounds
($300.50 million), broadly in line with analyst consensus of 194
million pounds, on revenue from continuing operations of 3.3
billion pounds, up 2.8 percent but slightly undershooting
forecasts.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
