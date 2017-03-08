(Corrects to show revenue rise is on constant currency basis,
removes reference to first revenue rise in 4 years)
March 8 British security company G4S Plc
reported a 6.3 percent rise in revenue on a constant currency
basis for 2016 and cut its leverage to 2.8 times net debt over
EBITDA from 3.4 times a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing business rose to 6.82 billion pounds
from 6.42 billion on a constant currency basis.
The United States became its biggest market by country for
the first time, a company spokesman said.
Pretax profit rose to 352 million pounds ($429.62 million)
from 309 million.
($1 = 0.8193 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; editing by
Jason Neely)