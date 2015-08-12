(Adds CEO comments, share)
LONDON Aug 12 G4S, the British group
that stocks ATMs, runs prisons and protects airports, met
expectations with a 5 percent rise in first-half adjusted
operating profit, and said productivity improvements would
continue to feed through in the second half.
The company, whose reputation was damaged by a failure to
deliver security at the London 2012 Olympics and by overcharging
in a contract to tag criminals the following year, has been
streamlining its portfolio to strengthen earnings.
The security group posted profit before interest and tax of
193 million pounds ($300.5 million), broadly in line with
analyst consensus of 194 million pounds, on underlying revenue
of 3.3 billion pounds, up 2.8 percent.
Chief Executive Ashley Almanza said G4S had sold 16
businesses over the last two years and was "well on the way" to
selling a further 18 units and closing 12. Those 46 businesses
had combined revenue of 1.1 billion pounds but profits of just 3
million pounds, he said.
"Our contract portfolio is getting better and we are more
disciplined about the contracts we take on," he told reporters.
"We are making progress on all fronts. That is reflected
not only in our results for the first six months, but in a
growing and diverse pipeline of opportunities."
New contract sales were 1.4 billion pounds, with retention
rates maintained at about 90 percent, it said, while its sales
pipeline stood at 6 billion pounds in annual contract value.
Shares in G4S, which have fallen 14 percent since they
reached a near two-year high in April, were trading down 0.7
percent at 265 pence by 0809 GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent
fall in the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Susan
Thomas)