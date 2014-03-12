* G4S charged for monitoring criminals who were dead or in
jail
* 2013 operating profit 442 mln stg vs f'cast 455 mln stg
* Company outlines 386 mln stg in charges
* Top FTSE 100 faller with shares down 7 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 12 The world's biggest security
firm G4S is to repay 108.9 million pounds ($181 million)
to the British government after overcharging it on a contract to
tag criminals, raising the prospect that a ban on new work could
be lifted.
G4S generates almost 10 percent of its 7.4 billion pound
annual revenues from the UK government and the breakdown in
their relationship has been a key concern for investors
alongside wider worries about the group's reputation.
After a disastrous 2012, when the firm failed to provide
enough guards for the London Olympics, G4S has overhauled its
management, making 28 senior appointments, and is embarking on a
restructuring and investment programme to revive its fortunes.
But 2013 brought more scandal with the tagging fiasco - when
the firm was found to have charged for monitoring criminals who
were dead, in prison or had not been tagged at all - leading to
a ban since last July on new UK government work and an ongoing
investigation into it by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
The government said on Wednesday G4S would repay 108.9
million pounds plus tax. While it did not say a ban on new work
had been lifted, analysts said the repayment moved G4S closer to
achieving that.
"It removes one of the key uncertainties there is hanging
over the stock," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Caroline de La
Soujeole, adding 2013 results were disappointing. "It brings to
an end a long saga for G4S, which can now look ahead."
The repayment figure was much higher than the 24 million
pounds G4S had offered in November, and was one of a few hefty
expenses outlined on Wednesday in its 2013 annual results, which
saw profits miss forecasts.
"We believe that the conclusion of this matter, together
with the actions we are developing on corporate renewal, will
enable us to maintain our position as a strategic supplier to
government," said G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza.
Shares in G4S, which runs services from cash transportation
and airport security to guarding tennis players at Wimbledon,
were down 7 percent at 228.4 pence at 1315 GMT as analysts said
they expected 2014 profit forecasts to be cut. The firm was the
biggest faller on the FTSE 100, which was down 1.1 percent.
CHARGES HIT PROFIT
The company posted a 2.8 percent rise in 2013 underlying
operating profit against restated 2012 figures, to 442 million
pounds - missing analyst forecasts of 455 million - as strong
emerging markets growth was offset by lower revenues in Europe
and squeezed U.S. federal spending.
Including 386 million pounds of charges related to
restructuring and reviews of asset and contracts, such as the
tagging deal, group operating profit plunged 85 percent to 56
million pounds.
Almanza, CEO since June, has moved to try to revive the
firm's credibility, increasing scrutiny on contract risks and
strengthening management, while boosting its balance sheet with
a share sale, restructuring its UK and Ireland cash security arm
and identifying 35 units to improve or sell in favour of
investment in high-growth developing markets.
The group - the world's No.1 security firm by revenue, ahead
of Securitas - said the figure of 35 units had now
come down to 26 after it sold two businesses, closed four
loss-making ones and identified three to improve.
But while Almanza has much to fix internally, restoring the
group's reputation may be more tricky. The tagging deal is still
the focus of an SFO investigation and the firm is part of
Australian probe into deadly clashes at a detention centre in
Papua New Guinea where it provided security.
Group revenue for 2013 grew 5.8 percent to 7.43 billion
pounds, or 4.7 percent excluding the impact of acquisitions.
However underlying operating margin fell 10 basis points to 6.0
percent, due to pressures in the UK and Europe.
In December, rival Serco, which also overcharged the
UK government on its slightly smaller tagging deal, repaid
around 70 million pounds and incurred other significant costs
before later receiving clearance to win new government work
following an overhaul of its business.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
