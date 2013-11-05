LONDON Nov 5 G4S, the world's biggest security firm, said underlying revenue had grown by 4.8 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30, boosted by strong business in emerging markets.

Led by new boss Ashley Almanza, G4S wants to improve its fortunes after a turbulent 18 months of high profile contract blunders by selling off non-core businesses to help cut debt and fund expansion in more profitable emerging markets.

Almanza is expected to give a more detailed presentation to investors later on Tuesday about its growth plans.

The firm is also restructuring its UK and Ireland cash security business and other under-performing units within continental Europe in order to improve margins.

G4S said it expected to see benefits from the shake-up in 2014, adding that trading in its fourth quarter was expected to remain challenging in Europe and the United States.