Nov 5 G4S PLC : * CEO says it is our view that we have underinvested in organic growth

opportunity * To invest 15-20 million STG in 2014 in customer service, business development

to support 5-8 percent organic growth target * CEO says 250-400 jobs in UK cash business to be cut over next 18 months * Says 35 businesses globally identified as underperforming, will now decide