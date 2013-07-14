Carmakers eye more UK suppliers to handle hard Brexit
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
LONDON, July 14 British security firm G4S has held talks with large investors about the prospects for tapping them for cash, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.
G4S CEO Ashley Almanza has ordered a sweeping review of G4S and is expected to announce measures to try and repair its balance sheet when he reports half-year results in August, the spokesman confirmed.
Asked about the possibility of a rights issue, Almanza told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper: "Shareholders have been asked about this. I will conduct a full review of the business and evaluate the various options, and we have many options. I have not given any signal either way."
His comments follow a difficult week for the company.
Britain said on Friday it would not be awarding any new contracts to G4S and rival Serco until they received a clean bill of health from a government review after an audit found they had charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the first place.
Shares in G4S, which makes around 10 percent of its turnover from British government work, have tumbled 25 percent over the past year amid a series of scandals.
Its reputation was severely hit last year when it failed to provide enough security guards for the London Olympics and a profit warning in May led to the departure of long-serving chief executive Nick Buckles.
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, March 9 Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil major plans to open across Mexico over the next five years, company executives said on Thursday.