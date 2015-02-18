(Corrects para 8 of FEB 13 story to show evidence was collected
from 30 warders not prisoners, and also corrects spelling of
Mangaung)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 Security firm G4S Plc
on Friday denied allegations by former prisoners in
South Africa that members of the British group's staff had
tortured them.
A legal document seen by Reuters showed British law firm
Leigh Day is representing 43 former inmates of a maximum
security prison in Bloemfontein run by G4S in a civil damages
claim.
The claim letter alleges that while in detention at Mangaung
Correctional Centre the prisoners were electrocuted, forcibly
injected with medications and racially abused by G4S staff.
G4S, which has been running the prison since 2001, denied
the allegations and its spokesman said on Friday his company
would defend itself against the claim.
"G4S insists on the highest standards of care and we not
tolerate the mistreatment of prisoners," spokesman Nigel
Fairbass said.
The claim letter, dated Feb. 12, 2015, is addressed to the
chief executive of G4S, Ashley Almanza.
No one was available to comment at Leigh Day, which is under
investigation by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority over a
claim that British soldiers were involved in torture and murder
in Iraq.
The allegations about Mangaung first surfaced in 2013 when
the Wits Justice Project, part of the journalism department of
the University of Witwatersrand said it had collected evidence
of abuse from 30 warders and other sources.
The South African government took over the facility and
returned it to G4S last year, saying it was satisfied the issue
was resolved.
Mangaung, which houses 3,000 people, is one of only two
South African prisons that are privately run. The government
decided in 2010 against further public/private partnerships in
prison management.
