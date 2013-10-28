* G4S denies abuse allegations
* Company says it does not use torture or shock treatment
* Government stepped in to run prison
By David Dolan and Paul Sandle
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Oct 28 British security
group G4S denied that its workers had electrocuted and
drugged prisoners at South Africa's Mangaung prison, the maximum
security facility it ran before the government stepped in to
restore order earlier this month.
The Wits Justice Project said some prisoners were forcibly
injected with anti-psychotic medication and subjected to
electric shocks.
"We do not use any form of torture or shock treatment," a
G4S spokeswoman said on Monday.
She said the staff also did not have access to medication
and they did not administer drugs: "All medical decisions for
inmates are handled and addressed by independent certified
medical staff."
The abuse allegations at Mangaung - the second-largest
privately run prison in the world according to G4S - follow
scandals at the British company such as failing to provide
enough guards at the London 2012 Olympics and discrepancies in
tagging prisoners in Britain.
Ruth Hopkins, an investigative journalist with the Wits
Justice Project, said she had documented cases of beatings -
including electroshocking - involving about 30 inmates. She had
also documented about 20 cases of forced injections of
anti-psychotic drugs.
"A pattern that emerged throughout my investigation is that
inmates who were considered difficult or who were involved in
some problem, they would take them to the single cells in the
prison, strip them naked, pour water over them, put them on a
metal bed frame and use these electroshock shields to shock
them," she told Reuters.
The Wits Justice Project is part of the Journalism
Department of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg
and investigates alleged cases of mistreatment and miscarriage
of justice in South Africa's prisons and justice system.
In a formal statement reacting to the most recent
allegations, South Africa's Correctional Services Minister,
Sibusiso Ndebele, promised an exhaustive investigation.
"As the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), we view
these allegations, of forcibly injecting offenders with
antipsychotic medication and using electroshocks to subdue and
control them, in a very serious light," he said.
"We will leave no stone unturned in this investigation, in
order to ensure that those implicated in such inhumane acts face
the consequences of their actions."
"NOT EFFECTIVE CONTROL"
The allegations came after South Africa's Department of
Correctional Services took over the facility on Oct. 9 because
the private security firm "lost effective control" of the
3,000-inmate establishment, a senior prisons official said on
Monday.
James Smalberger, Chief Deputy Commissioner of Incarceration
and Corrections, said safety and security issues at the prison
were under scrutiny well before the most recent allegations.
"There were assaults, there was labour unrest, there were
hostage situations, that were a clear indication that there was
not effective control," Smalberger told Reuters.
All of these issues, in addition to the latest allegations
made by the Wits group, were now the subject of an ongoing
official investigation into the management of the Mangaung
Private Correctional Centre, which had been run by G4S, the
world's biggest security firm, since 2001.
"When you have a contract, there are requirements that you
must comply with ... if there are assaults, obviously it becomes
a breach of contract," said Smalberger.
Smalberger did not say his department had confirmed the
mistreatment allegations made by the Wits group. The department
was looking into them as part of its overall investigation into
the G4S management of the prison.
The problems at the facility were exacerbated when G4S
dismissed more than 300 of its workers after a labour dispute.
The company said on Monday that it asked the Department of
Correctional Services for assistance to manage the prison, and
it decided step in and to manage the prison on an interim basis.
"We are very happy to have their help," the spokeswoman said.
G4S head of operations in Africa, Andy Baker, told BBC radio
on Monday that he expects G4S to be given back control of the
prison in the near future.
"If we are presented with evidential support of some of the
statements that are being made we will look at it
comprehensively," he said.
"It's difficult in an environment with so many people and so
many moving parts to categorically state that there has never
been somebody stepping over the line. To my knowledge there has
never been an abuse of this type of nature."
Mangaung was only one of two prisons, out of the 243
correctional facilities in South Africa, that were privately
run, Smalberger said.
The South African government had decided in 2010 not to
pursue or further expand a policy of public/private partnerships
in the running of prisons.