LONDON Nov 19 Security firm G4S said on Tuesday it would give credit notes worth 24.1 million pounds to the government for overbilling on its electronic tagging contract.

The firm said that an independent review of the contract, run by law firm Linklaters, showed that G4S' justice division had wrongly considered itself contractually entitled to bill the government but there was no evidence of dishonesty or criminal conduct.

The firm also said it had apologised to the government.

Electronic tagging contracts run by G4S and rival firm Serco are currently under a criminal investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. Both firms are also awaiting a Cabinet Office review of its contracts.