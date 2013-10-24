LONDON Oct 24 G4S, the world's biggest
security services firm, said on Thursday its UK chief executive
Richard Morris has resigned and has been replaced by the group's
chief operating officer Eddie Ashton.
Morris leaves at a time when the group is trying to recover
from a series of damaging setbacks with the British government,
one of its key clients, the latest being the discovery that it
and rival Serco had charged for tagging criminals who
were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the first place.
That discovery has prompted the government to ask the
Serious Fraud Office to consider carrying out an investigation
into G4S. Britain has also put all contracts held by the firm
under review.
Morris had been with G4S for 10 years while Ashton joined as
COO from Deutsche Post DHL in July.
Morris's departure is the second for the UK division in just
over a year after David Taylor-Smith left the firm following its
failure to supply enough security guards for the 2012 Olympic
Games.