LONDON Oct 24 G4S, the world's biggest security services firm, said on Thursday its UK chief executive Richard Morris has resigned and has been replaced by the group's chief operating officer Eddie Aston.

Morris leaves at a time when the group is trying to recover from a series of damaging setbacks with the British government, one of its key clients, the latest being the discovery that it and rival Serco had charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the first place.

That discovery has prompted the government to ask the Serious Fraud Office to consider carrying out an investigation into G4S. Britain has also put all contracts held by the firm under review.

Morris had been with G4S for 10 years while Aston joined as COO from Deutsche Post DHL in July.

Morris's departure is the second for the UK division in just over a year after David Taylor-Smith left the firm following its failure to supply enough security guards for the 2012 Olympic Games.