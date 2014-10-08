Oct 8 G5 Entertainment Publ AB :

* Says based on information available, for period July - September 2014, forecasts quarterly revenue of about 44 million Swedish crowns

* Says revenue of about 44 million Swedish crowns corresponds to achieving 101 pct revenue growth compared to same period of 2013