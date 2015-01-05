Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 G5 Entertainment Publ Ab :
* Forecasts Q4 revenue of about 54 million Swedish crowns ($6.8 million), 88 percent revenue growth
* For full year 2014, forecasts revenue of about 178 million crowns, 78 percent revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9728 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order