Aug 15 G5 Entertainment publ AB : * Q2 revenue SEK 40.6 million versus SEK 21.8 million * Q2 operating profit SEK 2.4 million versus SEK 3.4 million * Q2 revenue from free-to-play games grew 202% compared to Q2 2013 * says goal is to have over 10 free-to-play games in its portfolio before 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage