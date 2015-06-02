WASHINGTON, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
M ultinational companies deprive African governments of $11
billion in taxes each year, and G7 world leaders should set up a
new global body to regulate corporate taxation, Oxfam
International said on Monday.
By shifting profits overseas to lower tax regimes, companies
legally avoid paying taxes to the African countries where they
generate revenues, depriving governments of money they
desperately need for development, the anti-poverty group said in
a report on Africa.
When leaders of the G7 major industrialised countries meet
in Germany on June 7-8 to discuss how to support economic growth
in Africa, a vital component of their talks should be
comprehensive reform of the global tax system, Oxfam said.
"It's absurd that there are international organisations for
trade, health and football but not for tax," Oxfam International
executive director Winnie Byanyima said.
An international body similar to the World Trade
Organisation could represent all countries' interests and
mediate disputes among taxation regimes, Oxfam said.
Oxfam based its calculation of the tax revenue Africa loses
on a United Nations-backed study released in April that
estimated $50 billion in illicit funds flow out of the continent
each year, much of it through corporate trade mispricing to
avoid taxes or in transfers of money obtained corruptly.
This is almost double the official development aid Africa
receives each year.
G7 leaders already are discussing how to make the global
taxation system fairer, but developing countries complain they
have no seat at the table in those talks, even though they are
the victims of the present system.
Collecting more taxes would make them less dependent on aid,
an issue that is gaining importance as world leaders prepare to
adopt an ambitious new set of development goals for ending
extreme poverty in September and climate goals by year end - all
of which will be costly to fund.
"We have discussions this year that shape the development
agenda for the next 15 years, and how we finance it is crucial
to making progress," Claire Godfrey, Oxfam senior adviser and
author of the report, said in an interview.
Tax reform would go a long way towards funding new
commitments to improve schooling and healthcare, she said.
For example, G7-based companies alone avoid about $6 billion
a year in taxes due to African governments, more than three
times the amount the Ebola-affected countries of Sierra Leone,
Liberia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau need to plug their funding
gaps to deliver free primary healthcare, she said.
One quarter of South Africans go to bed hungry each night
and a further 25 percent are at risk of missing a meal, said
Malcolm Damon, director of Economic Justice Network for southern
Africa. Governments need resources to reduce poverty, he said.
"Though it is legal what transnational corporations are
doing in transferring profits, the fact is that it is an immoral
situation," he said in a telephone interview.
The G7 summit takes place on June 7 and 8 in Bavaria,
Germany, and in July world leaders and ministers meet in Addis
Ababa to consider how to finance the new development agenda.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Tim Pearce)