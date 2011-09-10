MARSEILLE, France, Sept 10 Germany has formally put forward deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen to replace Juergen Stark on the European Central Bank's executive board, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.

"The German government has told Eurogroup head Juncker that it proposes Asmussen to succeed Juergen Stark," Schaeuble told a news conference at Group of Eight talks in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille.

Stark, the top German at the ECB, announced on Friday he would quit early in what sources said was a protest against the ECB's policy of buying bonds to help troubled euro zone debtor states.

Asked if he had been taken by surprise at Stark's decision, Schaeuble said: "We weren't surprised by his decision. But unfortunately because of the independence of the ECB our attempts to dissuade him failed." (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Fiona Shaikh, writing by Mike Peacock)