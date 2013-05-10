AYLESBURY, England May 10 Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the central bank's
monetary policy does not target currency rates and is instead
aimed solely at achieving its 2 percent inflation goal in
roughly two years.
"The Bank of Japan isn't targeting currency rates, which are
determined by the markets," Kuroda told reporters ahead of a
weekend Group of Seven finance leaders' gathering near London.
The yen fell to over a 4-1/2-year low of more than 100 to
the dollar on Friday, helping Japan's export-reliant economy but
possibly causing tension with its trading partners at the G7
meeting.
The Bank of Japan unleashed its most aggressive monetary
stimulus yet in April, adding to the yen's downward momentum
that has helped Japan's exporters. That has drawn criticism from
some emerging nations, although the G7 has until now given broad
consent that the BOJ's actions are in line with a G20 agreement
that monetary policy must be taken for domestic purposes, not to
manipulate currency moves.