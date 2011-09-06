LONDON, Sept 6 Policymakers must tailor efforts
to deal with global economic problems to each nation's
circumstances, British finance minister George Osborne said on
Tuesday, dampening speculation that Britain is about to soften
its deficit plans.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
Seven economic powers meet in France on Friday with pressure
growing for a co-ordinated response to a global slowdown and
debt crises.
Measures on the table could include some countries easing
their austerity plans to give their economies breathing space.
Britain, aiming to slash a record budget deficit over four
years, has consistently said that changing its deficit
reduction plans would actually endanger economic recovery and
raise the risk of an adverse reaction from investors.
"Global coordination now is like a football team:
everyone's role needs to be suited to their positions and
abilities if the team is to be successful," Osborne said in a
speech in London.
"We won't win anything if we all just charge ahead in the
same direction - indeed we'd just let in goals at the back."
While Britain's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
government slashes spending and raises taxes, ministers are
relying on the Bank of England to keep monetary policy very
accommodative in order to support the recovery.
"In many countries we would put at risk the low interest
rates and supportive monetary conditions that are so crucial in
recovering from a debt crisis," Osborne said.
"So we need a differentiated global response, with each
country's role calibrated to its economic situation."
