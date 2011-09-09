MARSEILLE, Sept 9 The world's leading industrialised nations are making good progress towards agreeing on ways to deal with the global debt crisis, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

Speaking at a summit of G7 finance ministers in the southern French city of Marseille, Osborne said his counterparts had voiced support for countries with high budget deficits to have credible fiscal consolidation plans.

"What's important now is a concerted international agenda to deal with the global debt crisis and support growth along the lines I set out this morning in London with Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the IMF. I think we are making good progress towards that goal," Osborne said.