BRUSSELS, June 5 Germany is likely to come under severe pressure to do more to stimulate growth and help the euro zone on a conference call between finance ministers of the world's major economies on Tuesday, a senior G7 source told Reuters.

"It will become a Germany bashing sesssion," the source said, requesting anonymity due to the confidential nature of the call.

The source added that ministers would discuss the situation in Spain on the call and confirmed that Germany was pushing Spain to accept an EU rescue to help it recapitalise its stricken banks.

"They don't want to. They are too proud. It's fatal hubris," the source said of the government in Madrid.