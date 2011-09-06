TORONTO, Sept 6 Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven economic powers will focus on financial regulations and the state of the global economy when they meet in Marseilles on Friday, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.

Issues likely to be discussed include what Europe must do to deal with its sovereign debt problems, the recapitalizing of European banks, and Switzerland's decision to set an exchange rate cap on its soaring franc, the official said. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)