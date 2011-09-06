* Slackening of austerity plans must be short term only
* G7 to discuss Swiss FX move, Canada likes flexible rates
* Financial regulation reforms on schedule
(Adds details throughout)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 6 Easing up on spending curbs
could become a short-term way for G7 rich nations to prevent
recession, but reining in sovereign debt remains the crucial
focus in the longer term, a Canadian official said on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and
central bank governors in France on Friday, the official said
discussions on the use fiscal policy as a way to prevent
recession would be two pronged: first short-term efforts to
slow the pace of fiscal tightening and then aggressive
medium-term action on debt.
He said high sovereign debt levels remained a crucial issue
that Europe must deal with, while rising U.S. unemployment
levels were holding back the recovery there.
And if there was any additional stimulus spending, it would
be nowhere near the size of the first round of globally
coordinated fiscal stimulus in 2008, the official said.
Finance Canada asked reporters not to identify the official
by name, or to quote him verbatim.
The official repeated the Canadian government's position
that it would continue with its deficit-cutting plan, but stood
ready to change course if needed.
He said the G7 finance officials will discuss the Swiss
National Bank's surprise move to set an exchange rate cap on
the franc, to discourage anxious investors who have sought the
currency as a safe haven. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]
Canada, whose own currency is up sharply from levels just a
few years ago, supports fully flexible exchange rates, but the
official noted that these are unique times. He did not
elaborate further.
Canada's economy is much more closely linked to the United
States than Europe, but its top fear lately has been that the
European sovereign debt crisis will send a shock through
financial markets and reach Canada. Canada does not see the
United States slipping into recession, although there could be
a prolonged period of slow growth, the official said.
He said the recapitalization of Europe's banks was also
likely to be on the agenda, but he did not expect discussion of
a financial transaction tax. Financial regulation reforms were
on schedule, with talks nearing a conclusion on dealing with
systemically important institutions that might be considered
too big to be allowed to fail.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, Claire Sibonney and
John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)