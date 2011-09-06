* Slackening of austerity plans must be short term only

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Sept 6 Easing up on spending curbs could become a short-term way for G7 rich nations to prevent recession, but reining in sovereign debt remains the crucial focus in the longer term, a Canadian official said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in France on Friday, the official said discussions on the use fiscal policy as a way to prevent recession would be two pronged: first short-term efforts to slow the pace of fiscal tightening and then aggressive medium-term action on debt.

He said high sovereign debt levels remained a crucial issue that Europe must deal with, while rising U.S. unemployment levels were holding back the recovery there.

And if there was any additional stimulus spending, it would be nowhere near the size of the first round of globally coordinated fiscal stimulus in 2008, the official said.

The official repeated the Canadian government's position that it would continue with its deficit-cutting plan, but stood ready to change course if needed.

He said the G7 finance officials will discuss the Swiss National Bank's surprise move to set an exchange rate cap on the franc, to discourage anxious investors who have sought the currency as a safe haven. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

Canada, whose own currency is up sharply from levels just a few years ago, supports fully flexible exchange rates, but the official noted that these are unique times. He did not elaborate further.

Canada's economy is much more closely linked to the United States than Europe, but its top fear lately has been that the European sovereign debt crisis will send a shock through financial markets and reach Canada. Canada does not see the United States slipping into recession, although there could be a prolonged period of slow growth, the official said.

He said the recapitalization of Europe's banks was also likely to be on the agenda, but he did not expect discussion of a financial transaction tax. Financial regulation reforms were on schedule, with talks nearing a conclusion on dealing with systemically important institutions that might be considered too big to be allowed to fail. (Additional reporting by David Ljunggren, Claire Sibonney and John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)