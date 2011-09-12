(Refiles to add Flaherty's full title in paragraph 2)
By Alastair Sharp
AJAX, Ontario, Sept 12 Greece and other
advanced economies need the political will to implement
unpopular budget cuts, Canada said on Monday, comparing today's
lack of market confidence to 2008 after Lehman Brothers bank
collapsed.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said that, in order to
restore global confidence, Greece has to follow through on
plans to reduce its deficits and debt, and he urged other
European countries as well as the United States to do the same,
even if it costs politicians votes.
Speaking to a business audience, Flaherty reminisced about
the autumn of 2008 when global finance leaders, driven by a
sense of urgency after the demise of Lehman, tore up their
prepared communique, drafted a five-point action plan that
vowed to prevent other banks from failing.
"That was an important turning point in the financial
crisis of 2008 and 2009 in terms of providing confidence and
stability, and that is our role, it seems to me, this time
around as well," Flaherty said.
"The circumstances are not the same, the causes are not the
same, but the lack of confidence is similar."
Flaherty was speaking as global markets fell on fears of a
sovereign debt default by Greece. Finance ministers and central
bank governors from the Group of Seven industrialized nations
met in France on Friday but failed to agree on any concerted
action to stem the European debt crisis. [ID:nS1E78B0K1]
Flaherty appeared to lay part of the blame on political
sensitivities.
"There is a need for political will to maintain sound
fiscal policy. That sounds like an obvious thing ... but the
pressures are always there to spend more money. And it's easy
for politicians to say, 'I will spend less money,' but then of
course they actually have to do it," he said.
Turning his attention specifically to Greece, he said:
"They have a plan to control deficits and debt. They have to
implement it and as I said earlier, that's not always popular
with the people."
Canada, like Germany, appears fiscally and economically
stronger than many of its G7 partners. The Canadian government
aims to eliminate its relatively small C$34 billion ($34
billion) deficit by 2014-15. It also expects moderate growth in
the rest of this year, following an unexpected downturn in the
second quarter.
Flaherty repeated that Ottawa would only reconsider its
deficit-reduction plans if there were a dramatic shock to the
economy, but that is not expected.
"As I said before, if we were to face external shocks from
the EU or the United States or elsewhere ... if something
dramatic were to happen, of course we would be pragmatic in our
response ... we've demonstrated that before and what has been
done before can be done again."
The Canadian dollar fell on Monday to a 7-1/2 month low
against the U.S. dollar, which Flaherty said was a reflection
of the "challenging times" and market volatility.
He urged the private sector, which he said was sitting on a
pile of cash, to "step up to the plate" and invest to create
jobs and boost the economy.
($1=$1 Canadian)
