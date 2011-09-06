TORONTO, Sept 6 The Group of Seven's efforts to reform global financial regulation are on schedule, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.

The official said regulators have quickly come up with a comprehensive package of reforms, while areas that still need to be agreed on include liquidity, surcharges, systemically important financial institutions and over-the-counter derivatives.

Talks on new rules for systemically important financial institutions are near conclusion, he added. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)