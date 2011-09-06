BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
TORONTO, Sept 6 The Group of Seven's efforts to reform global financial regulation are on schedule, a senior Canadian finance official said on Tuesday.
The official said regulators have quickly come up with a comprehensive package of reforms, while areas that still need to be agreed on include liquidity, surcharges, systemically important financial institutions and over-the-counter derivatives.
Talks on new rules for systemically important financial institutions are near conclusion, he added. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.