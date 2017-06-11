BOLOGNA, Italy June 11 Differences between the
United States and other leading economies over climate change
remain wide and are destined to stay that way, Italy's
environment minister Gian Luca Galletti said on Sunday.
Group of Seven (G7) environment ministers and officials are
meeting in Bologna on Sunday and Monday to discuss issues
including climate change, sustainable development and litter at
sea.
"Positions over the Paris accord are far apart ... and will
remain like that," Galletti said on the sidelines of a meeting
of G7 environment ministers from the United States, Canada,
Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Britain. Italy holds the G7
presidency for 2017.
This month U.S. President Donald Trump said he would
withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement,
drawing condemnation from other world leaders.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel
Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni have said the
Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated, urging their allies to
speed up efforts to combat climate change.
"There's a willingness to find a common thread ... we're
looking to mend things," Galletti told reporters, without
providing details.
Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, has said the
Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost jobs, and
put the country at a permanent disadvantage compared to its
competitors.
Scott Pruitt, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency, is scheduled to fly back to the United States on Sunday
afternoon for a meeting with Trump, declined to comment on how
talks were proceeding in Bologna.
But according to Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Pruitt told
delegates in the opening session that the United States wanted
to continue making efforts in combating climate change.
"He also mentioned he wants to engage with the (UN's)
Climate Change secretariat," she said.
Trump said when he announced he was pulling out of the Paris
accord that his administration would begin negotiations either
to re-enter the deal or set up a new agreement on "terms that
are fair to the United States".
Supporters of the Paris accord have called Trump's move a
blow to international efforts to tackle dangers for the planet
posed by global warming.
The United States is the world's second biggest carbon
emitter behind China.
