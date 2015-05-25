(Adds remarks from official, background)
OTTAWA May 25 Finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations will
discuss recent foreign exchange movements when they meet in
Germany this week, a senior Canadian official said on Monday.
The official also told reporters that foreign exchange
movements over the last few months have reflected what was
happening in the world economy, in particular economic
recoveries in the United States and Europe.
The official, who spoke on condition that he not be quoted
directly, said there would be no final communique at the end of
the meeting, which runs from May 27-29 in Dresden. Instead,
Germany will release a chairman's statement.
The meeting will open with a session on the outlook and
risks facing the global economy and what needs to be done to
strengthen economic recovery.
Other topics for discussion include international tax
issues, financial sector regulations and reform of quotas at the
International Monetary Fund, the official said.
