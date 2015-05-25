PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA May 25 Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations will discuss recent foreign exchange movements when they meet in Germany this week, a Canadian official said on Monday.
The official also told reporters that foreign exchange movements over the last few months have reflected what was happening in the world economy, in particular economic recoveries in the United States and Europe.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
April 4 Following is a timeline of the events leading up to Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker's abrupt resignation on Tuesday: