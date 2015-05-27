LONDON May 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Wednesday he was worried that a miscalculation could
lead to a new Greek crisis, which it would be a mistake to think
would have no consequence for the wider world.
"The challenge for the Europeans, the political and economic
institutions -- the IMF -- is to show enough flexibility," Lew
said at the London School of Economics.
"So if the Greeks are prepared to take the kinds of tough
steps that they need to take, they find a pathway to resolving
this without there being an unnecessary crisis."
(Reporting by David Milliken and Jemima Kelly, writing by Andy
Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)