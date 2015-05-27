LONDON May 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Wednesday the true test of China's credentials in
reforming its foreign exchange policy would come when its
currency is under pressure.
"The standard has to be what will they do when there's
pressure on the (yuan). For competitive purposes, will they
continue to refrain from intervention?" said Lew, speaking at
the London School of Economics.
"And ... are they truly committed to having a
market-determined exchange rate?"
(Reporting by David Milliken and Jemima Kelly, writing by Andy
Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)