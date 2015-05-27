LONDON May 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Wednesday that conversations between central bankers in
the United States have shown they have increasingly understood
the need to be clear in their communications.
"The converations amongst central bankers have shown an
increasing understanding in the need to be clear in
communication, and I think I'll leave it with them to
communicate those messages," said Lew after being asked about
the prospect of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.
Speaking at the London School of Economics, Lew also
described an early-year slump for the U.S. economy as "somewhat
anomalous" and added that the labour market was showing signs of
continued recovery and growth.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)