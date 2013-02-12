* Carney says will hold G7 members to forex position
* Says G7 commitment must be enlarged to include G20 members
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Feb 12 The Group of Seven leading
industrialized nations must go into this weekend's G20 meetings
forcefully pressing major emerging economies to adopt flexible
foreign exchange rates, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said
on Tuesday.
Carney, who is the incoming Bank of England governor, also
said it was critical that no G7 members use monetary policy to
target exchange rates. His comments come after Japan's new
government pressed for an aggressive expansion of monetary
policy, which has caused the yen to weaken sharply.
Carney was testifying to a Canadian House of Commons
committee about Canada's monetary policy, hours after the G7
issued a statement on flexible forex regimes.
"We signed a statement ... which reaffirmed the commitment
of the G7 to ensure that monetary policy is focused on domestic
objectives, not on targeting exchange rates. And we hold the
members of the G7 to that long-standing position," he said.
"It is extremely important, it's important that we as a G7
go in united and forcefully to the G20 to enlarge that
commitment as quickly as possible amongst the major emerging
economies in the G20, some of whom entirely ascribe to flexible
exchange rates and are supportive, others who have a lot of work
to do in this regard."
The Group of 20 leading nations groups the industrialized G7
and other major economies including China and South Korea. G20
finance ministers and central bankers will meet on Friday and
Saturday in Moscow.