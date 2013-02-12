BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (March 2017)
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)
* Myers Industries Inc- On March 8, co entered into a fifth amended and restated loan agreement with MYE Canada Operations Inc and others
LONDON, March 9 The single currency and lower-rated euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank gave no indication that it would scale back on its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.